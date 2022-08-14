Sofia Carson defends her film “Purple Hearts” amid criticism of viewers on problematic topics

To silence critics. Despite the negative reaction of viewers to several allegedly problematic topics in “Purple Hearts”, the star Sofia Carson is proud of the project.

“Why I fell in love with this movie is that it’s a love story, but it’s much more,” the 29—year-old “Heirs” star told Variety in an interview published on Thursday, August 12. — These are two hearts, one red, one blue, two different worlds that are really brought up to hate each other. Thanks to the power of love, they learn to show empathy and compassion, to love each other and turn into this beautiful shade of purple.”

Carson plays Cassie Salazar in the Netflix movie, which premiered last month. In the picture, the graduate of “Cute Liars: Perfectionists” plays an aspiring musician who is struggling to afford a cure for type 1 diabetes. To cover the cost of insulin, Cassie agrees to marry a Marine (Nicholas Golitsyn) because of his health insurance plan and the monetary support of a military spouse.

Although “Purple Hearts” was initially advertised as a romance between a more liberal woman and a conservative man stuck in a fake dating scheme, it soon came under sharp criticism from critics. Several viewers were concerned about the misogynistic and racist subtext of the film. (At one point, one of the colleagues of the 27-year-old Cinderella actress even shouts: “This is for life, love and hunting some damn Arabs, baby!”)

“The way Purple hearts is not even subtle [so in the original], but frankly anti—Arab, anti-Latin American, racist, misogynistic and about military propaganda, but people with foam at the mouth, enemies of lovers,” wrote one social media user earlier this month, criticizing his plot. “YES, THEY ARE ENEMIES, BECAUSE HE IS A CONSERVATIVE SOLDIER, A PROFESSIONAL WEAPON, AND SHE IS A LATIN LIBERAL.”

Another Twitter user added: “Purple Hearts is not a romance, it’s a horror movie, because I literally can’t think of anything more terrifying than marrying a military man to afford insulin.”

Despite the disappointment in the film, “Purple Hearts” remains in the top ten Netflix programs since the premiere. Carson, for her part, quickly defended the production from criticism.

“We wanted to present both sides as accurately as possible,” the “Feel the Rhythm” star, who was also an executive producer of the film, told the publication. “I think as an artist I’ve learned to separate myself from all this and just listen to what the world feels and reacts to the film. It was so beautiful, stunning, and so many people felt that they had seen or were comforted by this film. That’s all we could want [as] directors and artists.”

Purple Hearts director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum also stopped the negative reaction.

“There are flaws in them at first, and it was intentional,” the New York native told Variety in August. “For a red heart and a blue heart to turn purple, they have to be extreme. Some of the people around them are even more imperfect than they are. Both of them were neglected by the system; he is wounded in a war that does not seem to be ending, and she is slipping into the cracks of the healthcare system.”

She added: “I hope that anyone who is offended by this in any way understands that our intentions are very pure, and this is because we feel that people need to grow and need to start becoming more moderate.”

The film was praised for its accurate portrayal of type 1 diabetes. “As we’ve learned more and more about type 1 diabetes and Cassie’s development, we’ve learned that, frankly, he’s underrepresented in movies, on television and in the media,” Carson told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, August 13. we should talk about the insulin crisis in this country and the health crisis in this country, about countless girls, men and women like Cassie who literally cannot afford the insulin they need to survive.”

The actress noted: “I have learned a lot about what it means to be a type 1 diabetic, what my daily life will look like. We also had a doctor on set who told me about the insulin pump, injections and how I should behave when I had a low blood sugar attack.”

Purple Hearts is currently streaming on Netflix.