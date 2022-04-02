Sofia Bush, Hilary Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz: the sweetest best moments in recent years

Crows forever! “One Tree Hill” ended in 2012, but the friendship of the actors has stood the test of time.

“We have known each other for almost two decades. We have gone through so many stages of life together. But I think what we really cherish — Hillary and I talked about it not so long ago — is that, interestingly enough, as we all get older, our friendship gets even deeper.”

Bush, Hilary Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Peyton Sawyer and Haley James Scott, respectively, appreciate the bond they made while working on “One Tree Hill,” especially given the toxic work environment that the show’s creator Mark Schwan created on set.

“[We’re] actually friends… not weather friends,” Burton told Refinery29 in January 2017 about how the women’s experiences on the series helped them stay close. “I think there was an understanding inside between the two of us, like, we’re in this to win.”

She continued, “I think now, as adult women, we can look back like Brooke and Peyton could and say, ‘Dude, we’ve been through some things together, right?’ and that’s a good feeling. I think when you’re in the trenches with someone, whether you agree with each other at the time or not, once you get over it, there’s a connection that you can’t deny.”

The trio even reunited to launch a podcast about One Tree Hill’s revision of The Drama Queen in June 2021. “These girls are my family and we spend so much time together, whether it’s FaceTime or recording drama episodes. Queens,” Bush told Insider in March 2022. “We created such a friendship and were able, as a whole, to bring back so many good and joyful things in our first joint work, taking out the appropriate garbage.”

The Chicago Police alum continued, “We just love each other more than ever.”

Lentz echoed those feelings later that month, telling Variety that the podcast had healed them. “Our time on One Tree Hill was so tumultuous; there were so many wonderful times and so many difficult times, and we were afraid to go back and revisit it,” the singer explained. “That’s why making the podcast opened all these doors inside of us to explore this new way of working together that was so healthy and healing.”

Keep scrolling to relive some of the BFF trio’s most enjoyable moments over the years:

The Gift of friendship

In November 2014, the star of “The Incredibles 2” spoke about her long-term friendship with Lenz. “Today I am grateful for a long friendship, which, like good wine, only gets better over time,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

Get up

All three signed an open letter published by Variety in November 2017, which alleged that the creator of the show, Schwan, subjected them and many other women who worked on the show to sexual harassment. In June 2018, Bush spoke about his misconduct during an interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show, saying that “the first time Mark Schwan grabbed my ass, I hit him in front of six other producers, and hit him damn hard. ”

The next day, Burton retweeted an article with quotes from her former partner and praised her for speaking out. “My spiritual sister. I love you, brave, no fools!” she tweeted, to which Bush replied: “And I love you, Sister. #BurnItDownSis».

Next to her

Several of Burton’s co-stars from the film “One Tree Hill” attended her wedding to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in October 2019, and Bush and Lenz celebrated the event on Instagram. “My sister Missy is Mrs. WIFE! It was beautiful. Just like them,” Bush wrote at the time, while Lenz wrote in her own post that she and her colleagues are “family for life.”

“I couldn’t be happier,” she continued. “My sister got married THE BEST WAY. @hilarieburton, you were stunning and I cried all night watching you and @jeffreydeanmorgan choose each other forever. Your family and travel are a gift to everyone you meet. I’ve ever met. I’m seriously inspired.”

A friendship worth fighting for

“I thought the storyline between Peyton and Brooke was a love story in the series. Love stories with all the boys — it was fun, it was important, but Sofia and I had to fight for our friendship,” Burton admitted in May 2020, during an appearance on the podcast “Chicks in the Office.” “A lot of people wanted to pit us against each other… Now she and I can look back at it and say, “All these bastards. No, no, no. We are a love story.” Female friendship was important in this series.”

Bound for life

Reflecting on her long association with her former colleagues, Bush told us that they understand each other better than anyone else.