SoFi CEO Announced: We Bought These Altcoins!

Anthony Noto, CEO of finance firm SoFi Technologies, discussed why the crypto market is dangerous before sharing that his family is investing in altcoins. He also warned that businesses that ignore the benefits of blockchain technology risk being “lagged behind.” Highlights of Noto’s CNBC interview

Noto family buys these altcoin projects

Noto told CNBC that “we are interested in Bitcoin as a family” and shared which altcoin projects they prefer:

We have Bitcoin, Ethereum and other more obscure and unique cryptocurrencies, but they make up a very small percentage of our portfolio.

The above statement comes after CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned the CEO outside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles what he thought of the big game dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” as leading crypto exchanges like Coinbase and FTX spend millions of dollars on ads. . Later in the interview, Noto talked about the privileges of his platform, where he acknowledged the high volatility of the crypto market:

We always warn you when you buy cryptocurrencies on SoFi that it is an untested commodity with significant volatility… That’s the truth. However, it’s a great tech platform. It’s a chance to invest in something high-risk.

Companies should consider Blockchain technology

According to the CEO, companies that do not immediately embrace the developments of blockchain technology risk losing their competitive advantage. Speaking to CNBC, Noto mentions:

If you don’t innovate and don’t use cryptocurrencies as a technological platform, you’ll be left behind. Your company may shrink in size. You will be less competitive as a result. There will be less innovation and a worse customer value proposition.

Former Twitter COO Noto, who took over as SoFi’s CEO in 2018, has claimed that the personal finance company is taking advantage of the naming rights to the Rams’ stadium. In 2019, SoFi paid hundreds of millions of dollars for the naming rights to the building over the next two decades.

About Anthony Noto

Anthony Noto was previously general manager at Goldman Sachs, CFO of the NFL, COO of Twitter, and president of Twitter Ventures. At Goldman Sachs, which he joined in 1999, he was selected as the best analyst by Institutional Investor magazine for research on the internet industry. He has been holding the CEO position of SoFi Technologies since 2018.