Social media sharing started for Samsung Galaxy F series

Samsung Galaxy F series is preparing to add new options to its users. The company started to post the name Galaxy F on its social media accounts.

The existence of Samsung’s new series was confirmed a short while ago. Galaxy F41, which is expected to be the first member of the series, was seen on the Google Play Console. In this way, it was possible to learn some details about the phone.

Samsung collaborated with Amazon in India for the sale of the Galaxy M series. In the sales of the Galaxy F series, at least in the first place, a joint work will be carried out with Flipkart. Posts heralding the arrival of the Galaxy F series are also made on Flipkart’s Twitter account.

Indian sensationalist Mukul Sharma found the support page for the Galaxy F41 on Samsung’s website in India. The letter F in the Galaxy F series represents “Full On”.

The new #GalaxyF will definitely leave a mark on you. Stay tuned to go #FullOn.#Samsung pic.twitter.com/5ahjw6mqTm — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 19, 2020

At the heart of the Galaxy F41 is Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor, according to the product page on the Google Play Console. Although it seems that 6 GB of RAM will accompany this processor, it seems likely that different memory capacity options will be offered. It is stated that the size of the Full HD + resolution panel is 6.1 or 6.2 inches. The Android 10 operating system and the One UI user interface are also among the known features.

Samsung has not yet announced a release date for the Galaxy F series. However, details on this subject are expected to be clarified in the coming days.



