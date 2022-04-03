Soccer star Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens’ family album with twins Lauren and Vittorio: Photos

Mother of twins! Hope Solo became a mom when her husband Jerrami Stevens had twins.

“Vittorio Genghis Stevens [and] Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens,” the professional footballer signed the announcement of the birth of the babies in April 2020, noting that they were born on March 3 of the same year.

The couple, who married in 2012, announced that they are expecting a son and daughter in December 2019.

“My husband and I have been practicing equality with one boy and one girl from the very beginning,” the author of “Solo: Memories of Hope” told BeIN Sports Weekend Winners at the time. “The mini-football team is on its way.”

Solo had previously been outspoken about having suffered a miscarriage almost a year ago.

“The doctor said I was hours away from death,” the Olympic soccer player told Elle in July 2019, noting that she had an ectopic pregnancy. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

After she miscarried the twins, Solo used in vitro fertilization to conceive Lozen and Vittorio. Since then, she has continued to talk about the achievements of her children.

“Two days ago we celebrated Lozen and Vittorio’s first birthday! It was absolutely emotional how fast they are growing, how proud we are, how we — as a family — survived our first year in the face of a pandemic,” the Washington native signed a slide show on Instagram in March 2021. “We are so grateful for all the love and support from family, friends, nurses and doctors, even when our children are more familiar with masks and Zoom calls than we are! We feel love, they feel love, and every day has been as exhausting as it has been rewarding.”

A year later, Solo was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for drunk driving while her children were in the car. The police also charged her with child abuse. Solo was taken to the Forsyth County Jail before eventually being released.

“But she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was immediately released and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial allegations suggest, and that she is looking forward to defending herself. these accusations.”

Scroll below to see more of the cutest Solo family moments over the years:

They’re here

The goalie and retired NFL player announced the birth of their children in an Instagram post, revealing the twins’ full names and shared date of birth.

tummy time

“What more can I wish for on my birthday? These are simple things in life,” Solo wrote in a social media post in July 2020.

Wakanda forever

In August 2020, Lozen and Vittorio were dressed in identical Black Panther-style jumpsuits.

A family of four

The happy couple posed with their two babies in March 2021, celebrating their first birthday.

sweet selfie

Solo and Vittorio took a smiling selfie together.

Double load

“I would never have chosen a better Father for our children. Happy Father’s Day! And to my daddies who taught me to appreciate the little joys of life,” Solo wrote on Instagram in June 2021.