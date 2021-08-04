Soap Returns to Call of Duty: Cosmetic Bundle Available in Warzone

Call of Duty: The mythical Soap joins the roster of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare operators. Know the contents of your cosmetic package and final price. Call of Duty: Warzone officially welcomes John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, one of the most popular characters in the Modern Warfare franchise. Hidden in game archives for many months, users can now purchase their Operator Pack from the ingame store. We tell you all the contents and its official price.

What does the Soap Operator Pack include in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Soap is finally joining the Modern Warfare roster of operators. It does this through the usual operator packages available in the store. For a sum of 2,400 COD points, the equivalent of 19.99 euros, you can unlock its basic version, access to alternative skin challenges and the first weapon project for the CX-9 submachine gun, among others.

As we said in the previous paragraph, the package stands out for the incorporation of the operator variants in the same place. In the global you can get three aspects of Soap; And the challenges to complete them are not that they are the most difficult, since they will only require you to add about 20 kills approximately equipped with it.

Then we leave you with all the objects included in the package:

Legendary Soap Skin – Highlands

Legendary skin missions for Soap

Legendary CX-9 Submachine Gun Project – Serac

Legendary M1911 Pistol Project – Suilven

Legendary Melee Weapon Project – Ice Ax

Epic Amulet – To the Top

Epic Soap Finish – Que Te prick

Epic Business Card – Scan the Big Picture

Epic Emblem – Icy Depths

Epic Spray – Clean Cut