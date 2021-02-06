So you can find out if your passwords have been hacked

In mid-January 2019, the list of the so-called Collection # 1 was published on the network, a pack that collected the largest collection seen so far of passwords, passwords and user codes, obtained by compiling them from all the important leaks of websites, platforms and services that we have had in recent years. The grace of this list is that ‘only’ it collected 773 million passwords, more or less 10% of the total that makes up Collection # 1.

And there are several more Collection packs, specifically from # 1 to # 5, weighing a total of almost 1 terabyte of leaked credentials, so we are talking about around 7,700 million leaked passwords – curious fact: we are 7,300 million human beings now same on Earth.

Password check

Always aware of security, Google always tries to help its users with functions such as automatically resetting the password in your Google account “if we believe that it has been exposed in an information theft. This security measure reduces the risk of your account being hijacked by a factor of 10 ”.

But the Web giant wants to offer these same information theft protections for your accounts, beyond Google’s sites and apps. This is where Google’s new tool called Password Checker comes in, an extension for the Chrome browser.

If Google detects that a username and password on a site you use on the web is one of the 4 billion credentials that match the database that Google has on passwords that have been compromised, the new extension will trigger a warning and it will recommend that you change your password.

According to Google, “We built the Password Checkup so that no one, including Google, can know your account details. To achieve this, we developed privacy protection techniques with the help of crypto researchers at Google and Stanford University. ”

Google Password Checkup

The Password Checkup extension was created with privacy in mind. Never record information about your accounts, passwords or devices that can identify you. Google records only anonymous information about the number of searches that include a non-secure credential, if an alert leads to a password change, and the domain used to improve website coverage. If you want to try it, you can download Google Password Checkup from this link.