So you can delete your WhatsApp account

WhatsApp is already seeing the consequences of its decision to update the conditions and privacy policy of the messaging app and this has caused its most direct competitor to rub its hands. We refer to Telegram, and that is just a few days ago, the company itself boasted of having exceeded 500 million users, of which more than 25 million had joined in just the last 72 hours. This does not indicate that there are many people who have decided to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram. If you are one of them or you are thinking about it, we will show you how to delete your WhatsApp account permanently.

Even if you are completely determined to stop using the popular application owned by Facebook, it is worth mentioning what this implies before getting into the matter. If we delete our account, the message history will be erased, we will lose all groups, the cloud backup will be deleted, etc.

The truth is that WhatsApp can take up to 90 days to completely delete all this information from our account, so if at any time we want to recover it, we may be able to recover all or part of this information. In any case, if we want to keep all the conversations and files shared on WhatsApp, we can send a copy to our email to check certain messages if necessary.

Steps to follow to delete your WhatsApp account

To completely delete our account, the first thing we are going to do is open the messaging application on our mobile phone. Once this is done, we tap on the menu button from the main screen to access Settings. Next, we select the Account option from the menu that is shown to us and in the next step, we touch on the Delete my account option.

This will show us a screen where we are warned of everything that will be deleted when we delete the WhatsApp account. It will also offer us the option to change the number and finally, at the bottom of the screen we will find the Delete my account button.

Therefore, all we have to do is click on this button and confirm that everything has gone well. If so, the account will be deleted and with the passing of the days all the information associated with it will also be deleted. It is important to know that WhatsApp may keep certain information from our account for legal reasons, possible fraud, illegal activities, etc.