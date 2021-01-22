So you can delete all your conversations with Alexa

Alexa has become the virtual assistant with the largest presence in homes around the world. And it is that Amazon offers an interesting catalog of Amazon Echo devices with integrated Alexa so that each one can choose the one that best suits their needs or tastes.

We can ask Alexa for everything we can think of, but the truth is that it is usually used to create reminders, do Internet searches, ask what the weather is going to be in our city, know the traffic status, read us the daily news, play our favorite music, etc. It is even possible to control other connected and assistant-compatible devices through the Amazon Echo.

So far so good, but the truth is that on several occasions we have been able to listen to or read about the privacy of all conversations or requests that we make to Alexa, even everything that the speaker could record of the conversations we have in our house while Alexa is waiting to hear the activation command. If you are one of those who are concerned about everything that Amazon devices may have stored, we will show you how it is possible to easily delete the conversation history with Alexa.

Steps to clear your conversation history with Alexa

The fastest way to delete all the conversations or orders that we have given to Alexa through our speaker is to ask the assistant itself to delete everything. So just say “Alexa, delete everything I said.” The truth is that this can make us doubt if the wizard will really proceed to delete everything it has saved, therefore, we can proceed to check or we can even delete it ourselves from the wizard’s configuration settings.

To do this, what we are going to do is open the Alexa app on our mobile or tablet and follow the steps shown below:

We open the Alexa app

We touch on the More option

We enter Configuration

Click on the Alexa Privacy option

Next, we have to select the option Check voice history

On the next screen, we display the Showing option and we can filter the messages or conversations that we want to delete by date and device. If we want to delete everything, then we display the option to filter by date and select All history.

This will show us a list with all the recordings. At the top of the list, we find the option Delete all my recordings

Click on it and wait for Alexa to delete all the history

If we had previously asked Alexa to delete everything we had told her, the empty history should appear there. Otherwise, after the process is finished we can verify that the history is erased.