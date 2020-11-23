So you can compose emails faster in iOS 14

Everyone who has an iPhone or iPad already has the new widgets. Each application has its own and helps users to have all the information they need in a small part of the screen. But we are only at the beginning of this function and there are still applications that can take advantage of this function a lot as you will see in the case of the iOS 14 Gmail widgets.

Compose your emails faster on iPhone

The rivalry between hardware and software companies is always evident, although it is a fact that they all have to give their arm to twist at some point. This is perfectly seen in the development of applications, which have versions that adapt to different terminals. Gmail is one of them, and although it is developed by Google it is also available to Apple users.

This helps all users not to depend on a company to use their favorite apps, but you can always take advantage of the benefits of each one. in this case we have to talk about the new widgets that Google has put to Gmail. The Mountain View blog says so, and the email manager has the most basic functions to use the application quickly.

First, you will have a search bar that will help you navigate through all the emails you have stored. You also have a tray in which you will have the possibility to see all the messages that you have yet to read, but the best capacity is the one that we are going to tell you below. It turns out that you have a button to go directly to the compose function. You will automatically go directly to write the message, you will put the recipient and in one click you can send it.

More news in Google apps for iOS 14

Gmail is not the only one that has been updated with the arrival of the iOS 14 widgets. The application gains speed with this improvement, but many others take advantage of it, such as Google Drive. Its operation is similar, with a box dedicated to searching for files that you have stored, while it is accompanied by two buttons associated with the last recent files with which you have worked.



