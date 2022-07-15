So, who better to call the last villain of Saul?

Attention! This article contains SPOILERS for season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul.”

In season 6, “Better Call Saul” has a potential problem when it comes to the final villain. The mid-season premiere of “Point and Shoot” completely unexpectedly changed the series, killing Lalo Salamanca. Of course, this means that he will no longer be the main antagonist in the future. Despite the fact that “Better Call Saul” has an obvious choice when it comes to replacing him, given the structure of the main storyline, as well as the format of the show, there is a more logical option.

The main storylines of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” showed Jimmy and Kim’s plan against Howard Hamlin, and Gus’ conflict with Lalo reached its climax. This eventually led to Howard’s death in the mid-season finale of season 6, “Plan and Execution,” followed quickly by Lalo in “Point and Shoot.” Both of these deaths change the trajectory of the show in many ways. One of these ways is to leave the void open for a new villain to take over the reins when “Better Call Saul” comes to an end.

Ultimately, after Lalo’s death, it seems natural that showrunners might turn to other villainous characters like Gus or Salamanca to become the last main villain of “Better Call Saul.” At the same time, it would be more reasonable for the last villain of the series to be none other than Saul Goodman himself, Jimmy McGill. Like Walter White from Breaking Bad, Jimmy experiences a villainous origin story in which he becomes a much worse person by assuming the persona of Saul Goodman. It would make more sense if this was the main final storyline of the series, and not a conflict with another external force.

Why Lalo Salamanca is better not to name the last villain Sol

As the main antagonist in the later seasons of Better Call Saul, it is shocking that Lalo has already been killed. However, from a narrative point of view, it’s for the best. Despite being Jimmy’s antagonist, Lalo’s main conflict has always been with Gus. Since Gus is going to die in Breaking Bad, it’s clear that Lalo will either disappear or be killed, with the latter eventually taking place. After all, “Better Call Saul” didn’t need to let Lalo and Gus’ war continue brewing when “Breaking Bad” fans already know who’s going to win.

Who can replace Lalo in the role of the last villain Saul?

Now that Lalo is dead, there are a number of “Better Call Saul” characters from which to choose who will become the new main villain. As mentioned earlier, there are more villainous characters like Gus and Salamanca. In more antagonistic roles, there are characters like Clifford Main, Howard’s wife, and maybe even Howard’s therapist. This is especially true in the sense that Howard’s death will definitely be investigated, and these three will probably believe that there is more to this story than what is confirmed.

In the end, it seems that the most likely candidate for the role of the final villain of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” will be Gus. This is especially true because Gus might have liked Kim. Similarly, given Mike’s close relationship with Jimmy, he can also use this to his advantage. While other characters may have minor antagonistic roles, Gus will be the main driving force.

Who better to call the last villain of Saul?

Although Gus could be a great final villain in season 6 of the series “Better Call Saul”, thematically it would be more logical if Jimmy became him. “Better Call Saul” is basically the story of how Saul Goodman came to be. So, ultimately, this will be the finale of the show. At the same time, the fact that Gus will be the last main villain may distract from this, since the focus will not be on the origin of Saul Goodman, but more on what will happen to Jimmy and Kim if they provoke Gus’ anger. This doesn’t mean Gus can still be an antagonist, but the focus should be on Jimmy’s background first.

In season 6 of “Better Call Saul”, Jimmy will help solve this problem with villains, who will do something so unethical- whether for Gus or someone else— that it will be the driving force behind these last few episodes. This will show that the once dubious but well-intentioned lawyer is really gone, and perhaps this is what pushes Kim away from him forever. This will lead to a truly tragic end to the 6th season of “Better Call Saul”, such as it should be for a finale worthy of its predecessor.