So Reginald only got 7 umbrellas and sparrows on purpose?

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Season 3 of Umbrella Academy reveals that Sir Reginald Hargreaves only wanted seven gifted children in the Umbrella or Sparrow time frame. Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, the series “Umbrella Academy” debuted on Netflix in 2019 and was met with critical acclaim. After three seasons and three apocalypses, viewers finally got answers to some old questions in the final episode of the third season of Umbrella Academy, Oblivion.

Umbrella Academy tells the story of Sir Reginald Hargreaves (Colm Fiore), who adopted 7 of 48 children born under unusual circumstances in 1989. their father, but they are forced to try to save the world after their missing brother the Fifth (Aidan Gallagher) returns from the future with news of the impending apocalypse. They fail to stop the apocalypse in the first season, while in the second season they manage to stop the second doomsday event, meet their father in 1963 and finally return to 2019, but when they get to the present day, they discover that their father has adopted seven different children and raised They are at the Sparrow Academy.

During season 3 of Umbrella Academy, it was revealed that although 43 special babies were born simultaneously on the Umbrella timeline, only 16 were born on the Sparrow timeline. Despite the difference in numbers and the different parents Reginald interacted with, Hargreaves adopted only seven from each. At first it seemed that this detail only took place because Reginald Hargreaves could not bribe other mothers to take their offspring, but now it is obvious that this was his plan from the very beginning, since in fact he only needed seven children for his life. the final goals to be achieved.

Why Reginald needed only 7 umbrellas/sparrows for the Oblivion Hotel

In the final episodes of season 3 Umbrella Academy Reginald Hargreaves reveals that he needed only seven heroes to complete his mission. Escaping from the destruction of the universe, the Umbrellas, including Sloan (Genesis Rodriguez), Ben (Justin H. Min) and Lila (Rita Arya), find themselves through a portal leading to the reset button of the universe. After defeating the Guardians, it is shown that seven superpowered people must stand on the seven Bells symbol to recharge the reset button, which will also drain all their powers and kill them, information that Hargreaves seems to have known all along. This suggests that, while 48 children were born on the Umbrella timeline and 16 children were born on the Sparrow timeline, Hargreaves was going to adopt only seven children, teaching them to properly control their abilities to have enough power so that one day they could carry out their master plan and reboot the universe.

In the original Umbrella timeline, after the disappearance of the Fifth and the death of Ben, it is shown that Sir Reginald Hargreaves became even more careless towards children and stopped teaching them how to use their powers. That’s because he no longer had seven, and therefore could no longer complete his plan at the Oblivion Hotel. When he is greeted by six Umbrellas in 1963 during season 2 episode 6 “Light Dinner”, Hargreaves realizes that his plan will never come to fruition with this group of children, so instead adopts seven different children, creating Sparrow Academy to try to do something differently – unknowingly helping to create a paradox that will destroy the universe in the third season.

At the end of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the universe is reset and the umbrellas are saved, which creates opportunities for further exploration of the show. It’s interesting to see how the small details of each season finally come together in the third season, especially with the unveiling of Reginald Hargreaves’ grand plan. Since season 3 is still being prepared for print, there is currently no confirmation about the fourth, but since each season has been critically acclaimed and loved by viewers, and thanks to the open final scene of season 3, it is almost certain that the “Umbrella” Academy will return in the future.