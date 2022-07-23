So far, all the main spoilers of the 9th season of the 90-day groom have been revealed

Longtime fans call the 9th season of the series “Bride for 90 Days” “boring” and “terrible”, but some spoilers about the actors give them a reason to look forward to the end of the season. When fans first met the cast, they were looking forward to new faces with fresh storylines of the 90-day groom. But alas, while the faces were new, the storylines were eventually reworked and consisted of the same old storylines before the wedding or unexpected pregnancy.

Fans openly expressed their disappointment about the new season. Some are even more excited about the UK version of 90 Day Fiancé than the current episodes. Even with six new couples and only one returning couple, the “90-day groom” failed to impress with its musty drama. Some have even stopped gossiping about scripted scenes or looking for clues that show how bad they are as actors acting out storylines. In addition, there are couples like Jibri Bell and Miona Bell who are accused of showing up on the groom’s 90th day to earn influence on social media rather than show off their love story.

When it comes to spoilers about the ninth season of “The 90-day Groom,” Jibri and Miona were the first to be called out. In an article from Telegraf in June 2020, there was an interview with Djibri, also known as Jovan Crnovic, in which Miona was called his wife. “My wife is Serbian, and my life is Serbian, and everything Serbian is right for me,” Djibri said in an interview. In addition, Miona’s last name on Instagram was already “Bell” even before the premiere of season 9 of the 90-day Groom, which suggests that her dream wedding on the beach may be an idea started by production or already held. On April 20, InTouch reported that Kara Bass and Guillermo Roher were married on July 23, 2021 in Albemarle County, Virginia. InTouch was also the first to report that Bilal Hazziez and Shaida Sweeney, who already had a nickname in Trinidad and Tobago before filming, got married on December 18, 2021 in Fox Summit, Missouri, after receiving a marriage license in Jackson County in December. 7.

On June 13, Reddit user princesserinface posted a photo of Eve and Mohamed sitting together at the Texas airport. The couple seems to be still together, and now Mohamed will get his green card sooner or later. In December 2021, Ariela Weinberg’s brother shared stories on Instagram about Biniyama Shibra and Avi dressed in formal outfits that looked like a wedding ceremony. Ariela’s brother tagged a synagogue in central New Jersey under the name “Kehilat Shalom Congregation.” In June, Ariela hosted a yard sale in Princeton, where she posed with Reddit user randomuser65803 and Biniyam, which confirmed that the popular couple of 90-day grooms are still together. Meanwhile, the Instagram blogger of the deceived media scattered about the episode “Tell-All”, filmed in mid-June. She was able to share photos of Emily Biberli with her baby girl, whom she welcomed with Kobi Blaze.

The latest rumors concern the couples of season 9, Kara Bass and Guillermo Roher, Tais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, who are allegedly expecting their first child. Thais’ recent Instagram updates seem to prove that the Brazilian model may be pregnant. In the 9th season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 days”, 13 episodes have already been released, so its finale and “Tell-All” are just around the corner. As fans look forward to the end of the show, they also hope that there won’t be so much scripted drama or boring couples in the 90-day Groom spin-off.