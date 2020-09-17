So are the PS5 and PS5 All Digital boxes: different colors

Sony reveals the official boxes that we will see in stores for both PlayStation 5 models starting in November. Small differences.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shown through different North American chain stores the appearance of the boxes of both PS5 and PS5 All Digital, whose main difference lies in the absence of a disc player. The console, which goes on sale this November 19 in Europe (November 12 in Japan and North America) will be priced at 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively.

As we can see, the model with a disc reader will use white as the main color, a box that is very reminiscent of previous PlayStation consoles when it comes to arranging the content. As is usual, in the upper areas we will have the Sony logo accompanied by other characteristic logos of the company on their televisions: 8K playback capacity, 4K resolution and HDR.

Apart from the white color, on the front of the box we clearly see that it is the PS5 console with a disc player, while in the black variant, which corresponds to the PlayStation 5 All Digital, there is no room for confusion.

Weight and dimensions: small differences between both PS5 models

What does not differ at all are the final specifications of both systems. The two consoles will feature an 8-core CPUx86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with up to 3.5 GHz variable frequency. Your GPU will be an AMD Radeon RDNA-2 with hardware acceleration for Ray Tracing; 2.23 GHz with 10.3 TFLOPS of power. On the other hand, RAM, a 16 GB GDDR6 memory with up to 448 GB / s of bandwidth accompanied by an 825 GB SSD memory at 5.5 GB / s. We insist: both consoles will have the same storage.

The weight of PS5 will be 4.5 kg and 3.9 kg for the model without a disc player. The dimensions change slightly too: PlayStation 5 will have dimensions of 390mm x 104mm x 260mm; 390mm x 92mm x 260mm PS5 All Digital (length, height, depth)



