So Are The New Televisions And Monitors To Squeeze Xbox Series X | S

Xbox Series X: Microsoft has presented its own line of screens in collaboration with brands such as Philips, ASUS or Acer to take full advantage of their new consoles. Microsoft has presented with other manufacturers specialized in televisions and monitors their own screens to squeeze the visual capabilities of Xbox Series X | S under the Designed for Xbox seal. This has been presented by the Redmond company together with brands such as Philips, ASUS or Acer, emphasizing features such as HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K resolution, 120 Hz image refresh, VRR (variable refresh rate), AMD Free Sync and more, all this to get the most out of the power of your new consoles.

Available from this summer

We started with the first TV to come under the Designed for Xbox lineup with the 55-inch Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, a 4K display with a 120Hz frame rate and AMD Free Sync Premium Pro technology and VESA certified high-contrast HDR. DisplayHDR 1000. The set is completed with the VRR tool or variable refresh rate together with a Bowers & Wilkins sound bar and the brand’s characteristic Ambiglow ambient lighting. All of this starting this summer for $ 1,599.99.

We turn now to the monitors, one from ASUS and one from Acer, both with premium features to harness the potential of both Xbox Series. Thus, the ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition is a 43-inch monitor with a latency of only 1 millisecond, in addition to having, again, with AMD FreeSync Pro technology, 4K resolution, an image refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR of High contrast with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, just like Philips TV. It will arrive in October at a price that will be around $ 1,399, according to markets.

Finally, the 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV bets on a 4K resolution with an image refresh rate of 120 Hz, VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, in addition to having VESA DisplayHDR 400, VisionCare 3.0 and TUV technology / Eyesafe to protect eyesight during long gaming sessions. Available in the fall at a price of $ 949.99.