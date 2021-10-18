So Are The New MacBook Pros: Release Date, Price And Features

MacBook Pro: The day has finally come when all lovers of the bitten apple have known the latest in laptops of the firm. We are talking about the MacBook Pro 2021, a computer that the company has pampered and to which they have given a great machine with the latest in processors that the company has created. We tell you what the new device is like in great detail.

The essence of the MacBook Pro is renewed

Apple has returned to the fray with its new proposals in the world of powerful laptops. The firm maintains its clean line made of aluminum and presents it in two terminals of 14 and 16 inches in extension on its Liquid Retina XDR screen with Mini LED. It is one of the most powerful created by the firm, designed for all content creators of all possible segments.

If we focus on the external part, we find nothing less than three Thunderbolt 4-type ports to connect high-speed peripherals, an HDMI port, another for headphones that supports high-amperage, an SDXC card slot and, again, The MagSafe connection is back in its third version. According to the company’s data, this will allow the MacBook Pro to have a fast charge that reaches 50 percent in 30 minutes. This is all also due to the new processors in the house that improve what is seen in the M1.

M1 Pro and M1 Max, the new powerful processor of the house

One of the characteristics with which Apple dazzled the world was with the arrival of its own microprocessor. It seems that the firm has finally made the leap and has said goodbye to Intel at least in its version of the MacBook Pro where we find two true beasts: The M1 Pro and M1 Max

In the case of the former, Apple has introduced a larger chip than the M1 we saw last year. This has allowed them to put in a 10-core CPU with a capacity 70 percent higher than the M1, which is also ahead with its 16 GB of RAM and a graphics that doubles that of the same chip. But when we talk about power we talk about M1 MAX. Its power doubles that of the M1 Pro with its 400 GB / s and the memory reaches 64 GB.