So Are The New AirPods: Release Date, Price And Features

AirPods: It was in 2016 when Apple entered the wireless headphone industry. And it did so with the same force that it does in other sectors, creating a product that from then on was copied, imitated and / or served as inspiration. The AirPods were a reality in 2016. And five years later, in 2021 we already have the third generation that Apple has just presented at its event today, October 18.

Let’s take an in-depth look at it, to see what the new Apple helmets bring:

AirPods 3rd Generation Re-design: Shorter

The new AirPods design is lightweight and contoured, and sits at just the right angle for comfort and to direct audio into the ear. For a more subtle look, Apple has decided to shorten the length seen in the previous generation, keeping the same intuitive force sensor as the AirPods Pro for playback control. The new AirPods are sweat and water resistant, with an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case.

Codecs and Computational Audio

AirPods (3rd generation) build on the great sound quality AirPods are known for, starting with a custom driver and high dynamic range amplifier that together produce powerful bass with crisp, clean highs. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh that helps reduce the sound of the wind, so that the user’s voice is heard clearly on calls.

The AirPods also feature AAC-ELD, a superior voice codec that offers Full HD voice quality, providing clear and natural communication for FaceTime calls. And just like we see in the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, computational audio brings technologies like adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to the new AirPods.