Snyder’s Original Batman Plan Would Upend One of Affleck’s Biggest Roles

Zack Snyder’s original plan for Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Justice League sequels would have been to reverse the arc of his character from Michael Bay’s 2001 film Pearl Harbor. After the popular release of the Snyder version In March 2021, the director’s unreleased “Justice League 2” and “Justice League 3” continue to arouse great interest. Although Warner Bros. has stated that it will not promote sequels after Zack Snyder’s “Justice League,” speculation and curiosity about the DCEU’s “SnyderVerse” continues.

Affleck’s Batman was one of the key players in Snyder’s DC films, and the director had a definite storyline for this character. In Snyder’s original plan for his Justice League films, Bruce Wayne played by Affleck and Lois Lane played by Amy Adams were supposed to conceive a child during the period when Superman was dead. Later, Batman also played an important role in destroying the future Knight in the Justice League sequels and sacrificed himself in the final battle with Darkseid. His and Lois’ son, Bruce Kent, will be raised by Superman and Lois and will eventually become the new Batman 20 years later. As it turned out, this story is shockingly close to Affleck’s storyline from another movie — with a noticeable twist.

In Pearl Harbor, Affleck plays American pilot Rafe McCauley, who was shot down on his fighter jet while flying at the British during World War II. Believing that Rafe is dead, his best friend Danny (Josh Hartnett) and his girlfriend Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale) get closer. Eventually, Rafe returns and finds them together, and Evelyn is also pregnant with Danny’s baby, unbeknownst to him. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Rafe and Danny participate in Doolittle’s retaliatory raid. When Danny is shot during a mission, Rafe informs him of Evelyn’s pregnancy, and then Danny asks Rafe to look after both of them. Later, Rafe marries Evelyn and brings up his son Danny with her, naming him after his heroic father.

Did Snyder want Ben Affleck’s Batman to refer to Pearl Harbor?

Although the outline of the Justice League sequels inspired by Zack Snyder’s The Last Crisis gives a good idea of what they will look like, it should be emphasized that they had a number of mostly undisclosed behind-the-scenes changes. Snyder made it clear that Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane’s romance was one of them. If the Justice League sequels were being filmed today, Superman would be the biological father of Lois’ baby, but the boy would still continue to play the role of Batman after Bruce’s sacrifice.

Despite the fact that this plot move was excluded from Snyder’s scheme for the Justice League sequels, the parallels with the Pearl Harbor love triangle are striking. Given Affleck’s involvement in both, Snyder may have wanted Batman and Lois’ child conceived at the time of Superman’s death to be a direct, if inverted, homage to Michael Bay’s film. Much of the DCEU’s future remains open to speculation, including hints of a sequel to Ben Affleck’s Batman after The Flash. However, since Zack’s interest in the “Justice League” sequels ​​​​Snyder’s remains high, it’s interesting to think about the Pearl Harbor connection they were originally going to have.