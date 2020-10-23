Snyder Cut rewrites will have Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello will repeat his role as Terminator for the Justice League Snyder Cut. The information was confirmed today (23) by Collider, after a rumor emerged, this week, about the character gaining more space in the film.

With that, Manganiello joins Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard, who are already shooting the extra scenes. Jared Leto is also expected to record some sequences such as Joker, a character played by the actor in Suicide Squad. In addition, rumors arose involving the names of Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill, however, he stated that he had not programmed new scenes like Superman for the Snyder Cut.

The Terminator made a brief appearance in the movie version of Justice League, during one of the post-credits scenes. The character meets Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and is likely to have some greater participation in other future productions. With the change in direction of DC films, Snyder may be trying to piece together the story he intended to tell in the next films in his Justice League version.

Recently Manganiello was asked about a possible participation in the Snyder Cut, but limited himself to saying that “If I were part of this, it would not be me who would announce this. That would be the responsibility of Zack [Snyder]. So, whether this is happening or not, this is an answer that I could not give due to confidentiality contracts ”.

The Justice League’s Snyder Cut will be released as a miniseries in four episodes. Production is expected to reach the HBO Max catalog in 2021.



