SNSD’s Taeyeon Excites SONE by Announcing IT during GMA 2022

Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation attracted huge attention from K-pop fans, especially SONE, after making this announcement during the Genie Music Awards (GMA) 2022 ceremony.

On November 8, the 2022 Genie Music Awards (GMA) ceremony was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea.

During the ceremony, Taeyeon, who was present at the event, once again confirmed her status as a historical figure of Korea and one of the best soloists who won a new trophy.

At this year’s GMA, the singer, who successfully released her third studio album “INVU” in February 2022, received the award “Best Solo Female Artist”.

Earlier, Taeyeon once again confirmed her unsurpassed status by recording eight wins on music broadcasts with her third full-length album “INVU”.

During her acceptance speech, fans were stunned by her presence, and SONEs were even more delighted after Taeyeon announced the news of her upcoming solo concert.

“I am very grateful to my beloved fans. I have a concert coming up soon, so please wait for me.”

In response, fans expressed their excitement by saying:

“I’m looking forward to a year-end concert.”

“I’m so nervous, am I going to secure a ticket?”

“I want my seat.”

“Please do it at Gymnasium.”

“I’m so happy.”

“I’ll definitely go.”

Fans’ expectations of the concert are high, as this will be the first time the “Can’t Control Myself” singer will give a solo concert offline since she held the “TAEYEON — The UNSEEN Concert” at SK Handball Stadium in Seoul. Pak January 17-19, 2020. Since then, all performances have been canceled due to COVID-19, and it’s been about three years since she last met with fans as a soloist.

Meanwhile, among the waiting fans, Taeyeon’s name was suddenly mentioned in connection with rumors that SM Entertainment had rigged the results of the Genie Music Awards. In context, there are K-pop fans who raised eyebrows after NCT 127 won the Daesang (Grand Prize) with “Sticker” this year.

Discussing this dispute, people suggested that SM actually started manipulating the awards in 2019, when Taeyeon won the digital Daesan. Initially, there was only a physical desan, but it was only added this year and was erased in subsequent years.

Taeyong from Girls’ Generation has become a hot topic for visuals and Proportions

In other news, Taeyeon, who attended GMA 2022, not only became a hot topic for receiving the trophy, but her appearance during the event also caused an uproar.

At the event, she was dressed in a bold outfit with a neckline that showed off her unreal body proportions. Fans especially like the back details of the dress, where it exposes her flawless back without a condom, and also highlights her slim waist. Her ruthless visuals have also earned praise, which is comparable to fourth-generation idols.

On Instagram, Taeyeon posted several photos of her daily life, including her image for the award ceremony. Taeyeon attracts attention as she exudes charm full of beauty in various everyday looks.

Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation, which includes Taeyeon, released their seventh full-length album “Forever 1” in August.