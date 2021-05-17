SnowRunner Will Arrive Tomorrow On The Xbox Game Pass

SnowRunner, an off-road simulation game launched in 2020, will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass for console and PC tomorrow (18). The confirmation came with a one-minute video released by Xbox’s official YouTube channel.

The title developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Home Interactive pleased the critics and simulator fans for its complexity and fun. It features a total of 15 locations and 40 different vehicles, each with its own characteristics.

The game is part of a trilogy of off-road simulators with Spintires, 2014, and MudRunner, 2017. Even before being given the name SnowRunner, it was presented in 2018 as MudRunner 2.

SnowRunner is also available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.