Snowpiercer Season 3: A Few Days Before Premiere TNT Releases Full Drama Trailer

A year later in January since the arrival of the second installment, broadcaster TNT is slated to release the third season of the dystopian rails thriller Snowpiercer. Fans are preparing to receive on their screens on Monday, January 24, the premiere most awaited by all. (Spoilers for the end of season 2 and the third installment of the drama)

With only a few weeks to go to see the arrival of the new episodes of the drama on wheels, the TNT network launched last Monday through an extended promotional trailer, a more complete look at what is to come with the new season of Snowpiercer.

The Snowpiercer season 3 trailer makes it clear that the power struggle between Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) grows more intense, while there is hope for a future off the train, but maintaining the doubt if everyone can be saved

Recall that the Snowpiercer season 2 finale, Layton and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, planned to take back Snowpiercer. And with the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra, they came back and finally joined their fans.

Elsewhere, Josie (Katie McGuinness) destroyed the Aquarius car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. In season 3, the series picks up the story with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10-car “pirate train” in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back at Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford is consolidating power awaiting Layton’s return.

New full trailer for Snowpiercer season 3 was released by TNT a few days after premiere

Season 2 of the TNT series also left fans in the midst of huge suspense. One of the characters believed to have died at the end of the last installment will return with the new episodes as revealed by the recently released promotional poster.

Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic drama where it is not known if the characters are permanently on the lookout for danger, something that keeps millions of viewers restless, thinking about the future of their favorite survivors.