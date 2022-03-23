Snowpiercer: Melanie’s actress reveals what we all suspected of her return

The latest episodes of Snowpiercer season 3 continue to surprise all viewers with the incredible stories that are happening for control of the train. But, since Wilford (Sean Bean) betrayed Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) in the second installment, she had to fend for herself outside the train on the frozen tundra of the earth, which is why she was left for dead by all her companions, however, he has returned.

Following the first appearance of the real Wilfrod in the second season of Snowpiercer, fans were left in shock when he betrayed his most trusted assistant who had been running the train for so long, Melanie. Her being thrown off the train. While Layton (Daveed Diggs), his daughter Alex (Rowan Blanchard), Ruth (Alison Wright), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Bess (Mickey Sumner) and many other passengers clung to the hope that she would survive.

Now, for Snowpiercer season 3, Layton and his team searched for Mel in a disconnected section of the train, though they didn’t hold out much hope. However, in the premiere of episode 9 on March 21, Melanie’s return was revealed. She confirmed that she had survived for six months in a train car alone, sending herself and losing consciousness to survive.

However, with Melanie’s return, her actress Jennifer Connelly has revealed what happened to her character during those long six months she was off the train on the frozen tundra, as well as why the show just gave this shocking twist for the end of season 3 this March 28 on the TNT television network and on March 29 on Netflix.

“It was so much fun to come back in Episode 9 and be back on set with all those people. It’s a great group. The cast is fantastic. They are so talented, and they all get along so well and support each other. And the crew is amazing.”

“I think in this situation, she loves hope. She loves what hope does for the passengers in the way that she brings them together and gives them a sense of purpose and joy. But it is based on a lie. And people don’t know that.”

Connelly assured that everyone is in denial, and that her character knows that it is a complete fiction, the story that Layton has told the passengers who have brought them together in this way. However, there are still people who are loyal to her, and she is aware that this has to be managed to some extent.

It only remains to wait for the final episode of Snowpiercer season 3 next Tuesday, March 29 on the TNT television network. Until now, a season 4 has not been confirmed, however, with the course of the story and the success it has been obtaining, it is likely that the new installment of the drama will be confirmed very soon.