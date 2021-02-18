Snowpiercer: Archie Panjabi joins the cast

Actress Archie Panjabi joined the regular cast for the 3rd season of Expresso do Amanhã. The Emmy-winning actress will play a character named Asha. More details about her character have not yet been revealed by TNT.

Sci-fi was renewed for a third year in January, right after the premiere of season 2.

About to join the series, Panjabi is known for playing Kalinda Sharma in the CBS drama The Good Wife, a role that earned her an Emmy in 2010.

Her most recent works are on NBC’s Blindspot series and the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, in which she co-starred alongside Mark Ruffalo.

Learn more about TNT’s science fiction thriller Expresso do Amanhã

Based on the 2013 novel and film, Expresso do Amanhã takes place seven years after the planet became an uninhabitable place covered by ice. The series follows the remaining portion of humanity that lives on a train that travels endlessly around the Earth.

Archie Panjabi joins a cast composed by Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly,? Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg.

Expresso do Amanhã is produced by Tomorrow Studios in partnership with CJ Entertainment, the same company that worked on the film. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are the show’s producers, while Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson are showrunners. In addition, producers Bong Joon-ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi worked on the 2013 film and return to participate in the TNT project.

In Brazil, the episodes of the 2nd season of Expresso do Amanhã are available every Tuesday on Netflix.