Snowfall: FX series renewed for season 5

The Snowfall series, broadcast by FX broadcaster, has just been renewed for a 5th season. Currently, the production shows the episodes of the 4th season, every Wednesday, on the channel.

According to official data, the series had a 41% increase in the total number of viewers compared to the previous season. This means that, in all, around 5.1 million people watch the plot simultaneously on all platforms on which it is available.

Snowfall managed to stand out among the public due to its drama full of good stylistic and narrative constructions. The story is set during the crackdown in Los Angeles during the 1980s.

“Snowfall has established itself as one of the best dramas on television,” commented Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, in an official press release. “The quality and growth of the audience is a notable achievement for a series in its 4th season,” he said.

Snowfall: series has Damson Idris in the lead role

Snowfall was created by filmmaker John Singleton in partnership with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. As much as Singleton passed away in 2019, he is still credited as an executive producer, alongside Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie.

The current season is set in Los Angeles in 1985, showing the exponential increase in the profit of traffickers due to the demand for crack.

However, things started to look somewhat impractical, as the protagonist Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris) came to see the devastating effects of the drug even more closely.

The cast also features Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph, Angela Louis, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Kevin Carroll and Suzy Nakamura.

The end of season 4 is scheduled to air on April 21.