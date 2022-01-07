Snowdrop: What will happen to the drama after Kim Mi Soo’s passing?

Snowdrop’s cast recently died, actress Kim Mi Soo lost her life shortly after production began airing, what will happen to the K-Drama?

The sad news of her passing took everyone by surprise, fans of the Korean actress and drama sent messages of comfort to Kim Mi Soo’s family after the announcement was made known by this girl’s company.

Kim Mi Soo brought to life the character of Yeo Jeong Min, one of Young Ro’s classmates in the college dorm that we meet in the plot, making this production the latest acting performance of her that will no doubt be remembered.

The unfortunate event prompted JTBC and the Snowdrop team to wonder what should happen to the drama and information was recently released about it.

KIM MI SOO’S DEATH SHAKES SNOWDROP, WILL THE BROADCAST BE PAUSED?

According to Korean media, the production of this K-Drama is in talks with the family of actress Kim Mi Soo, so that both can discuss which is the best alternative.

That is why it is being considered whether the story should continue with its normal broadcast this weekend or will be put on hiatus as a sign of mourning for this talented girl.

WILL THE CHARACTER OF KIM MI SOO ​​CHANGE IN SNOWDROP?

Since the K-Drama had already been filmed in its entirety prior to the start of its broadcast, there will be no need to make changes to the story, however conversations are currently about how the drama will honor the memory of the celeb. Korean.

On the other hand, we recommend a collection of office dramas where romance and dreams of adult life are present.