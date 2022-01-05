‘Snowdrop’: Kim Mi Soo, actress of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drama, passes away

Sad news for show business and especially in Korean dramas, as it was announced that actress Kim Ki Soo, who worked on the new Snowdrop series alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae, passed away at the age of 31. .

Her agency Landscape Entertainment released the news through a statement in which they requested privacy for her family and people close to the actress, without disclosing further details about her death.

“Kim Mi Soo passed away suddenly on January 5. The grieving family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden and sad news. We sincerely ask that you refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are shocked and grieving, can reverently commemorate the deceased. According to the wishes of his family, the funeral will be held in private in silence, ”they said in a text collected by Soompi.

Kim Mi Soo TV Dramas

Born on March 16, 1992, Kim Mi Soo had a career that was taking off more and more thanks to different dramas such as Netflix’s Hellbound, Lipstick Revolution, Kyungmi’s World, Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files and Yumi Cells¸ with Snowdrop being her latest project on television and which is currently airing.

In Snowdrop, Kim played the character of Yeo Jung-min, who is an activist student and Young-ro’s roommate, played by Jisoo. May she rest in peace.