Snowden takes permanent residence in Russia

The Tass news agency reported on Thursday that systems analyst Edward Snowden, who has lived in Russia since 2013 to escape a lawsuit in the United States, has just taken up permanent residence in that country, according to his lawyer.

A former CIA systems administrator and a former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Snowden has become world famous for leaking confidential documents detailing American NSA’s global spy programs using servers from Google, Apple and Facebook . The NSA even spied on the office of the then President of the Republic Dilma Rousseff.

Asylum in Russia

Accused of espionage, theft and conversion of government property, Snowden fled the country and, after wandering through some airports, arrived in Russia in August 2013, where he obtained political asylum. On Wednesday, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena revealed that he obtained “a residence permit for an unlimited period of time”.

Kucherena explained that his client had made the request last April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and blocking restrictions, Russian authorities took more time for the analysis. Permanent residence rights in Russia stem from a series of changes to the country’s immigration laws passed in 2019.

According to the Russian lawyer, Edward Snowden has so far expressed no interest in pleading for Russian citizenship. The former NSA contractor has remained discreet, limiting himself to occasional criticisms of the Russian government. He admitted last year to return to the US, provided he was guaranteed a fair trial.



