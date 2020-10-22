Snowden obtains permanent residence permit in Russia

It was stated that Edward Snowden, who has been residing in Russia for 7 years and has been residing in Russia for 7 years by deciphering the activities of the USA against the public, has received an indefinite residence permit in Russia.

Speaking to Sputnik, Snowden’s lawyer Anatoliy Kuçerena stated that Snowden was granted an indefinite residence permit in Russia.

Noting that the laws in Russia allow Snowden to obtain an indefinite residence permit, Kuçerena said that the process of extending the residence permit has been prolonged due to the new type of coronavirus pandemic, but they have received the expected answer.

Snowden, who had a great repercussions in the world by deciphering the activities of the USA against the public in 2013, announced that he did not do anything by himself and that he carried out his works by working with journalists.

Snowden applied for an extension of the residence permit in February.




