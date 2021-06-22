Snow White: Rachel Zegler Will Star In Live-Action Film

Snow White: The new version of Snow White’s live-action film is coming and production seems to be in full swing. Today, it was confirmed that American actress and singer Rachel Zegler must play the princess in the Disney movie. The information was revealed by the Deadline portal.

The director of the feature Marc Webb explained the choice. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Your strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of the rediscovery of joy in this classic Disney fairy tale,” she said. The film will also feature production by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo responsible for films such as La La Land and The King of the Show. The two will write the songs for the feature.

Reports say the film should “expand the narrative” and add new music to the classic. By all appearances, this must be Disney’s last live-action for a while.

Zegler is not yet a well-known face on the art scene, but that should change soon. That’s because, in addition to Snow White, the actress will also play the character Maria in the remake of West Side Story (Love, Sublime Love), which will be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Filming for the new version of Snow White will begin in 2022, and the film has no release date yet.