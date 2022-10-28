Snoop Dogg’s Goofy Video Says She’s Screwed Half a million Joints For The Rapper

Renegade Piranha also explained how she got an unusual job

Snoop Dogg’s personal video estimated that she wound up about half a million joints for the rapper while working for him.

The rapper is notorious for hiring someone full-time to roll his joints, and the star herself previously said that she smokes about 81 joints a day.

In a new interview with Renegade, Piranha said that since getting the job, she has made “more than 450,000 joints” for Snoop. “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” she told The Kyle And Jackie O Show earlier this week (October 24).

Piranha added that the rapper smokes 75 to 150 joints a day and never goes anywhere without a joint.

In another recent interview for The Review podcast, a professional video explained how she got an unusual position, recalling the “dump” between her, a Venezuelan cigar twister and Snoop’s sound engineer. “I smoked them, to say the least,” she said. “So, from that day on, I was the best dumb roller on the planet—now a dumb roller to the stars.”

In June, Snoop announced that he had promoted Piranha after the UberFacts account tweeted that his full-time dumb video earns “$40,000 to $50,000 a year.” “Inflation,” the rapper replied. “Their salary has increased!!”

Earlier this month, Snoop and Master P helped a seven-year-old shooting victim publish a children’s book. Malakai Roberts became permanently blind as a result of the use of firearms in December 2020, but wrote the book “Adventures with Malakai” based on his own experience.

The book will be published in 2023 with the help of Snoop Loopz Cereal and has been called “special” by Master P. “This kid never gave up because of all the hardships he went through, so this book will be special,” he explained.