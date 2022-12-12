Snoop Dogg, Who Famously Dumped Kanye West For Drake, Is Now Dating Kim Kardashian a Few Days After Her Divorce From The Ye For Her Skims Campaign

Legendary rappers around the world are always involved in some kind of public feud at some point. Whether it’s rapper Donda Kanye West or Snoop Dogg, each of them always has claims against their competitors. Among them, let’s not forget the infamous Kanye West and Drake beef. The clash between two A-rated rappers escalated into one of the most controversial feuds in a decade before the final quarrel. However, although Ye refrained from a public argument, another one got in his way.

Kanye West releases a new short film on YouTube featuring new music. He references Drake, Lil Baby, Future, Snoop Dogg, and Moneybagg Yo in a new song titled “War.”

Taking Drake’s side in a summer online correspondence, Snoop Dogg once provoked an endless argument with the Donda Rapper. Reportedly, many years ago, in 2018, rapper Gin and Juice had a falling out with Ye, supporting Drake in their feud. He stated that, like most other tweeters, he was also tired of his incessant vitriolic rants on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg shook hands with Kim Kardashian amid ongoing row with Kanye West

Everything turned sour when Dogg decided to collaborate with his rival’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In a recent interview with billboards on Twitter, the 51-year-old musician apparently shed light on his expected collaboration with SKIMS. Obviously, that would mean a handshake with Kim Kardashian and an infamous relationship with her ex-husband. Speaking about his SKIMS campaign, he spoke about the businesswoman, saying that they have a big family.

“I like her line,” the rapper said, responding to media and publications. According to him, “everything was about family and love” in relation to his wife and children for the multibillion-dollar business of the Kardashian family. The 16-time Grammy Award nominee recently became a model for Kim Kardashian’s newly updated SKIMS campaign together with the whole family. Independent.UK reported that the rapper felt happy to take part in the festive campaign.

