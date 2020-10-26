Snoop Dogg unveils its full-size Xbox Series X refrigerator

Rapper Snoop Dogg shared on his social media, a video showing his Xbox Series X refrigerator in full size.

In addition, inside the appliance, a cake with the format of the video game and a Series X were included, suggesting that some partnership between the celebrity and Microsoft may be about to be announced.

After a while on the air, the refrigerator images were eventually deleted, possibly because they were anticipated outside the schedule predicted by Microsoft, further reinforcing a probable announcement of a project involving the singer and the Xbox company.

The console-shaped cake also depicted a “happy birthday to the xbox og” message, sent in celebration of the rapper’s birthday last Tuesday (20) .

For years, Snoop Dogg has defended the Xbox symbol on his social networks, something that has already guaranteed him a limited themed edition of a console headset with his name, in addition to other products. However, so far, nothing has been commented on the refrigerator advertisement and fans are still not understanding.

The Xbox Series S / X will be released on November 10.



