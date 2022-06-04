Snoop Dogg lost consciousness after seeing Tupac Shakur in the hospital after he was shot

Snoop Dogg’s history with Tupac Shakur dates back to the beginning of the rappers’ careers in Southern California. They were good friends when they became famous in the early 1990s and worked together as co-authors. After the shooting of Shakur in 1996, Snoop lost consciousness, realizing that he had lost his friend.

Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur became famous as members of Death Row Records.

Recording executive Suge Knight created Death Row Records in 1991 and made famous rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Tupac Shakur also made a name for himself in the early 90s, eventually joining Death Row Records in 1996. The West Coast soon became the most popular destination in the country for hip hop, leading to the infamous East Coast-West Coast battle. – hop feud.

Snoop and Tupac teamed up to collaborate on the song “2 of America’s Most Wanted” from Tupac’s first album “Death Row” All Eyez on Me. But it was the only time the two artists worked together, as later that year Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas.

Snoop Dogg lost consciousness when he saw Tupac shot in the hospital

Snoop Dogg spoke about his experience of losing Tupac on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. “When we go to Vegas to see Puck, we get to Shug’s house first, so we haven’t even seen Puck,” he explained. “We were just talking to Suge and he got dizzy and he told us what happened and [said], ‘Puck’s going to be fine, he’s going to be fine.’ He’s already been shot nine times; he’ll be fine.”

Snoop realized how badly Tupac was shot when he got to the hospital. “We feel that everything will be fine until we go to the hospital and see that everything is not OK. He has tubes inside him,” he recalled.

When I entered, it seemed to me that he wasn’t even there, and I lost consciousness,” he continued. He received some consolation from Afeni Shakur, Tupac’s mother. “She said, ‘My child has never seen you weak.’ I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go to the bathroom and clean yourself up, and then you go back there, talk to him and tell him about your feelings.”

Snoop admitted that before the death of the rap legend, there was some tension between him and Tupac. But his mother assured Snoop that his love for him outweighs any differences they might have had.

“My baby loves you,” Snoop recalled her saying. “She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we love each other. So she gave us time to tell him something about how much I love him. But I knew that this would be my last conversation with him.”

Snoop Dogg Continues Death Row Records Legacy

In 2022, Snoop announced that he had acquired Death Row Records and planned to bring it into the 21st century as an “NFT label”.

“We will be releasing artists through the metaverse,” he said. “Just like [Death Row] destroyed the industry when we were the first independent [label] to become a major one, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”