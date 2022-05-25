Snoop Dogg and Grimes presented exclusive ZASH NET directly from Space at EDC Las Vegas 2022

Creating a story. The annual Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) was truly out of this world, but not for unearthly reasons that anyone could have predicted.

Tiesto, Zedd, David Guetta and Kaskade were just a few of the DJs who performed at the legendary electronic dance festival, held from May 20 to 22 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Sin City. However, it was Snoop Dogg’s unexpected appearance that really excited the crowd.

Rapper “Drop It Like It’s Hot” along with headliner Grimes teamed up with ZASH Global Media to drop exclusive ZASH NFT from space via satellite for an awe-struck audience.

During Snoop’s surprise performance, the audience was enchanted by an extraordinary light show when a galaxy of drones sent the first of its kind NFT club Bored Ape Yacht Club into the sky, which has since turned into its own NFT.

The 50-year-old native of California knows something about non-interchangeable tokens: this month he is going to release an NFT album called Da Da with DJ Steve Aoki.

On the day of her DJ set, 34-year-old Grimes teased what lies ahead. “I’ll take you to T3chn0 Odyssey tonight on EDC with the first ever Space Drop…. And new unreleased music,” she tweeted on Saturday, May 21, accompanied by a futuristic video.

In the spirit of spreading the festival’s signature good mood, ZASH also presented one lucky person with a real Bored Ape NFT (worth almost $300,000), which ignited the crowd at the drone show, while Lomotif presented a new Tesla Model X Plaid 2022. .

Lomotif — a revolutionary social media video sharing app that allows users to upload performances, add their own creative touches and share them — was the official streaming partner of the world’s most popular EDM festival.

During the drawing and live broadcast, Lomotif (abbreviated Lomo) scored astronomical figures — more than 80 million views, more than 1 billion advertising impressions, and its rating in the Apple Store jumped to 101 places.

“At the last EDC, ZASH and Lomotif introduced Lil Nas X to surprise several million people [watching],” says Ted Farnsworth, chairman and founder of ZASH.

“This year we collaborated with Snoop to deliver an incredible performance, delivered two exclusive NFTs straight from space along with another incredible performer Grimes, and prepared one of the most technically challenging drone shows for the greatest EDM festival in the world.”

“To top it all off, we gave away a Tesla worth almost $200,000,” adds Farnsworth.

“Our strategic partnership with EDC increases Lomotif’s visibility, which in turn attracts millions of views and registered viewers on the platform.”

Sam Saloni— producer of ZASH at EDC, is very excited about where things are going in the entertainment industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic.

“We are entering a new era that is defined by the evolving relationship between technology and creativity; it is a great honor for me to work with artists who have not only influenced this space, but also have such a clear vision of where it is going,” she tells Us. “That’s what ZASH is. Redefining constraints and creating something new.”