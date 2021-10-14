Sniper Rifles Mounted On Robots

Ghost Robotics, which has been building four-legged “robot dogs” for the US military for the past few years, showed the world that it has made a new addition to these robots at an event held in Washington on October 11-13.

At the event organized by the United States Army Association, sniper rifles were seen mounted on robot dogs named O-UGV. Manufactured by Ghost Robotics and weapons company SWORD International, these robots carry a 6.5mm Creedmoor rifle called the Special Purpoose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR).

The weapon capsule placed on the body of the robot revealed a robot similar to the robots in the video game world and was followed with interest by many people.