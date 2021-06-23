Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Heads to PS5 in August; Graphical Improvements

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 confirms its final release date on PS5. CI Games outlines its graphical enhancements and how it will leverage the console.Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 heads to PS5. The new installment of the CI Games saga, already available on PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, will debut on the next-gen PlayStation on August 24. This edition incorporates technical and graphic novelties compared to the version of the last generation.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: all improvements on PS5

The upgrades will take advantage of the hardware capabilities of the PS5. It will make use of the adaptive triggers of DualSense, which will give the weapons “their own sensation”, according to the study through a press release. It will reduce loading times thanks to the SSD memory, and will introduce new visual effects and textures.

Players will have two display modes. Performance mode will prioritize framerate over resolution (60fps at 2K), while visual mode takes the opposite effect (30fps at 4K). This edition will be sold individually in physical and digital format at a suggested retail price of 39.99 euros. Those who have a copy of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the one dedicated to PS5 at no additional cost.

“We are delighted with the response from fans so far and are looking forward to PS5 players experiencing Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2,” explains Tobias Heussner, Executive Producer at CI Games. “With the adaptive trigger functionality, improved textures and visuals, faster load times through SSDs, there is definitely a lot to look forward to as we get closer to launch on PS5.”

The title is gearing up for the first “great downloadable content” on its roadmap, which will come completely free to all players. The study calls us to the next dates to know in detail what it is about.