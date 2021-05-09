Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Delayed in its Version For PS5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: CI Games is delaying Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 due to “unexpected issues” on PS5, although it also announces a free upgrade from PS4.Initially scheduled to launch on June 4, finally Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will wait a little longer, at least in its version for PlayStation 5. This has been announced by CI Games, which has been forced to delay this port due to “unexpected technical problems”, something that obviously does not affect the rest of the versions for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Despite this, the studio is fully confident that the game will work properly on all other platforms, and has “a very experienced team working hard to ensure that the PS5 version achieves an equally high standard.”

“We couldn’t have foreseen these problems,” said CI Games’ Tobias Heussner. “However, we would like to assure gamers that our experienced, professional, and dedicated team is working hard to resolve these issues as soon as possible, to ensure that we can bring to the PS5 community the high-caliber sniper game that they are waiting”.

Future plans for the game

Without specifying if it is due to this setback, the study has also decided to make the first great DLC that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will have free, which will include a new map with more objectives to meet. It is still in development, so there are not many details to give at the moment, so we can expect news from CI Games in the not too distant future.

What they have been able to ensure is that all those who buy the PS4 version on launch day, will be able to upgrade it for free to the PS5 version at the time it is finally released, on a date yet to be determined. Obviously, it is something that Xbox One users who do not yet have Xbox Series can also take advantage of, although it should be remembered that both versions for Microsoft consoles will be released simultaneously.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will arrive on June 4 to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, making it somewhat later to PS5, and will offer large maps in which to face missions with great freedom, with realistic weapons and gadgets with which to become the ultimate sniper. It will have a reduced price of 39’99 euros.