Sniper Elite 5 Prepares Players For Invasion Mode In A Tense Trailer

Sniper Elite 5: Rebellion shows a cinematographic trailer that highlights the invasion mode of Sniper Elite 5, one of the great novelties of this installment. Sniper Elite 5 shares its first cinematic trailer with the community. The long-running Rebellion franchise will return to the fields of World War II in the heart of occupied France. Who is the hunted and the hunter? The video stars one of the mechanics that will debut in this installment: the invasion mode. You can see it at the top of this news.

This is the invasion mode of Sniper Elite 5

Rebellion adds to the online mechanics for the single multiplayer experience. As if dealing with Axis forces wasn’t enough, we can now be invaded by a player-controlled sniper. The study emphasizes that its incorporation transfers “a new dimension to the intense drama of the game and increases the diversity of tactics that players must implement to complete their mission.”

Karl Fairburne returns. Sniper Elite 5. Coming to Game Pass, Xbox One, Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 & 5 in 2022 | https://t.co/MOnXRwr1cn pic.twitter.com/Xz6QAl3wwA — Sniper Elite (@SniperElite) December 10, 2021

When it is enabled you will find a series of exclusive abilities. The invader will have the help of troops controlled by artificial intelligence to find the whereabouts of the Allied sniper. You can mark a soldier who, in case of discovering the location of the other player, will mark his position on the minimap.

The Allied sniper, on the other hand, can use telephones scattered around the map to know the last position of his rival, with the counterpart that they can be used in favor of the enemy soldier.” The Axis sniper who completes it successfully will be rewarded with unlockable weapons, items, and skins, while Allied snipers can earn weapons and character skins by killing their opponents. In addition, you will be rewarded with additional experience for having the invasion mode enabled ”, they emphasize from Rebellion.

Sniper Elite 5 will go on sale on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store and Windows Store) sometime in 2022. From day one it will join the Xbox catalog GamePass.