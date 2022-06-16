Sniper Elite 5: How to pass all 8 killing tests

Kill Trials are optional side challenges in Sniper Elite 5 that challenge players to kill the main objective of the mission using a unique method. For example, “Mission 2: Occupied Residence” instructs the protagonist to kill Nazi leader Friedrich Kummler with a chandelier. Although such a strategy is completely unnecessary to complete the mission itself, this type of murder trial provides fans with a more exciting gameplay in Sniper Elite 5.

The killing tests in Sniper Elite 5 are not only a means of increasing the complexity of the killing task. Players will also be rewarded by unlocking unique weapons exclusive to the challenge. Fans of firearms and World War II will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to add more weapons to their arsenal collection. In addition, each of these weapons can be customized according to each killer’s preferred style of play. These guns can additionally help players unlock the “Warlord” achievement, which requires fans to “commit murder with 20 different weapons.”

Although killing tests can be performed when players complete the main campaign of their first pass, fans Sniper Elite is recommended to complete the missions organically first in order to have a general idea of the location of the map and the positions of the enemies. Such knowledge will make completing assassination tasks in Sniper Elite 5 much easier than trying to do them blindly.

Kill Challenge for Mission 1 in Sniper Elite 5

The kill challenge “Mission 1: Atlantic Wall” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “Kill Steffen Beckendorf with explosives.” Completing this task will open the MP 40 submachine gun. Below are the steps for this murder:

Step 1: Find the route along which Beckendorf is patrolling the Atlantic Wall map. Step 2: He will stop at three places: at the South Coast Market Square, in front of the Meller office building and in front of the Eastern Church. explosives or mines on his route or in one of these three places. Alternatively, wait until he is in the market square and shoot the canisters of explosives near the center of the area.

Kill Challenge for Mission 2 in Sniper Elite 5

The murder trial “Mission 2: Occupied Residence” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “Kill Friedrich Kummler with a Chateau chandelier.” Completing this task will open a rifle with a longitudinally sliding bolt Karabiner 98k. Below are the steps for this murder:

Step 1. Enter the castle through the main entrance and climb the vines inside the southwest wall. Step 2. Use the roof walkway to get to the ballroom balcony with Kummler. Step 3. Use the lever on the right to break the chandelier. , as a result of which he landed on Kummler.

Kill Challenge for Mission 3 in Sniper Elite 5

The kill challenge “Mission 3: Spy Academy” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “Kill Fabian Richter with a stealthy takedown.” Completing this task will unlock the 08 Pistol, also known as the Luger pistol. Below are the steps for this murder:

Step 1. Be careful that you are not detected and the alarm is not triggered during the mission. Step 2. Richter is in the church, but first search the officer on the balcony of the chapel on the second floor to get the key to the conference room. Step 3. Go down. , open the chapel doors and secretly hide in Sniper Elite 5 in the room until the Richter meeting is over. When leaving, he will follow his comrades, allowing players to silently kill the target in close combat.

Kill Challenge for Mission 4 in Sniper Elite 5

The killing challenge “Mission 4: War Factory” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “Kill Mattheus Elrich with a rat bomb.” Completing this task will unlock the StG 44 assault rifle. Below are the steps for this murder:

Step 1. Find the rat bomb on the second floor of the Resistance shelter. Step 2. When you reach the warehouse with Mattheus, place the bomb in one of the indicated white places on the ground next to the shelves. Step 3. Wait a few minutes for Matteus to come up and shoot the bomb to complete the task.

Kill Challenge for Mission 5 in Sniper Elite 5

The killing challenge “Mission 5: Festung Guernsey” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “kill Bauman by burying him in concrete.” Completing this task will unlock the Type 100 submachine gun. Below are the steps for this kill in Sniper Elite 5:

Step 1. Find the Mirusa construction site in the northeastern part of the map. Step 2. Stun Bauman when he is not around other opponents. Step 3. Take it to the cementing site and throw it into the liquid mixture.

Kill Challenge for Mission 6 in Sniper Elite 5

The kill challenge “Mission 6: Liberation” in Sniper Elite 5 requires players to “Kill Jaan Trautman with poison.” Completing this task will open the MAB Model D pistol.