Sniper Elite 4 Gets Free Upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Sniper Elite 4, the latest release in a series that has devoted itself to spectacular assassinations with X-ray effects, will get an upgrade to better take advantage of next-gen capabilities on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game update is completely free, even for those who have it activated on PS4 by PS Plus.

The information comes from the developer herself, on her official Twitter account, along with a new trailer highlighting the game’s improved features.

Once you’ve upgraded to your PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll be able to play in 4K, maintain a stable average of 60 frames per second, and of course have greatly reduced load times.

The upgrade is a patch for the game, not a new version. So PS5 players who are interested in taking advantage of it just need to download the PS4 version itself and make sure it’s up to date with the game’s 1.18 update.

On the Xbox, there’s no way to mess up with the game’s versions, due to the platform’s Smart Delivery system, which ensures that you’ll always be playing the best-optimized version for your console.

Sniper Elite 4 was originally released in February 2017 for PC and consoles. PSN even offered the title at no additional cost to PS Plus subscribers in August 2019.