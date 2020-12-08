Snapdragon chipsets will also do molecular analysis

The German company Trinamix will be able to integrate the currently used molecular analysis sensor into Qualcomm Snapdragon chips by bringing it to the size of a camera.

With the development of technology, monitoring of daily health parameters has become easier and even saves lives. Today, heart rate values, blood oxygen value, body temperature or cardio values ​​can be controlled with wearable devices. Qualcomm is working on a more interesting technology.

Molecular analysis in phones

There are a couple of smartphones that collect data on the skin or body by analyzing on a molecular basis, but these are rather coarse and not widely available. German Trinamix and Qualcomm are working together to integrate this technology into Snapdragon chipsets.

Thanks to molecular analysis, users can get recommendations for the most suitable care product, for example by scanning their skin. Or it can scan a food and see its nutritional values, or it can detect whether fabrics such as silk are fake.

In the first place, there is an integration stage on the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Trinamix is ​​preparing an infrared sensor the size of a medium camera sensor. Thus, it will be integrated into the camera slot and disappear into the standard package view.

Trinamix states that they can bring new capabilities to the sensor by updating only in the next period. In other words, there will be no need to switch to phones with new sensors for new features.

There will be an announcement for the molecular analysis sensor, which is still in the early stages, within 2022 at the earliest. Because this Trinamix sensor, which is already as big as a power bank, takes time to fit into a very small area. If it is successful, we will have the chance to see it in smart watches along with Snapdragon Wear chips.



