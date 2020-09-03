Snapdragon 8cx Gen2 tablets will have one battery day

The processor is one of the most important components of an electronic device. This is the one that sets the limits to the device and in the current ones we find great gems.

If we look between the chips of the house Qualcomm we find that the benefits of some of them provide up to 8K video recording, not to mention the great performance they provide. But the Californian house not only produces the smartphone chips, some reach the tablets as is the case of the second generation of the Snapdragon 8cx that the firm has presented.

More performance, 5G and better battery usage

If we take a look at the mid-range processors in smartphones, we find that Qualcomm and MediaTek share the market, especially in the higher-end of the segment. These chips bring great features to phones that carry it, but it can also accommodate the world of tablets. And today we have to talk about a new chip, rather the continuation of one when we talk about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen2.

The American firm has reserved this chip for tablets, a device that combines the best of phones with more power, autonomy and screen. For this occasion, we found a 7nm chip, small but very powerful, which houses an eight-core Kyro 495 CPU and a next-generation Adreno GPU.

But let’s go from the technical to the facts, and according to Qualcomm this chip is designed to squeeze as much as possible the tablet that mounts it. To begin with, it has the X55 5G modem to give your device the latest in connectivity. On the other hand, its efficiency also stands out, since it extends the battery life up to 25 hours. This will give you no less than a day of autonomy, although that will depend on the applications you use.



