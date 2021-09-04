Snapdragon 898 spotted on Geekbench! surprising result

Qualcomm is making final preparations for its flagship processor Snapdragon 898. Snapdragon 898 Geekbench results are well below expectations.

Qualcomm’s new flagship processor Snapdragon 898 appeared with the Geekbench 5 score. Contrary to predictions, the processor, which was tested on an unknown Vivo smartphone, gave surprising results.

In addition to the single and multi-core performance of the processor, the processing performance of the high-end Cortex X2 core was reflected in the test at very low values. But what does this mean?

Why is the Snapdragon 898 Geekbench score so low?

Performance tests have not been revealed so far, and it is expected that the processor will offer 20 percent higher performance than its predecessor. The first Geekbench score of the 898 processor, which uses Samsung’s 4 nm processor architecture, is 720 in a single core and 1919 for a multi-core. Currently, Snapdragon 888 Plus has 1171 single-core and 3704 multi-core points.

While the Geekbench score is important for processors, estimates are that the 898 was put to the test in a low-performance mode such as battery saver. 1 high-performance Cortex X2 core of the processor is at 2.42 GHz in the test. Three performance Cortex A-710 cores appeared at 2.17 GHz, while Cortex A-510 cores appeared at 1.79 GHz.

These emerging values ​​contradict the values ​​that the Cortex X2 core will have a processing power of 3.09 GHz, which appeared earlier. In this sense, these values ​​of the processor are likely to be the lowest performance values.

It was revealed with this first Geekbench test that the processor, which is expected to be called Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, has the code name Taro. Again, it was documented with the test result that the Adreno 730 graphics unit will be used in this high-end processor. The Vivo flagship used for testing has the codename V2102A. Some leak accounts claimed that this code number was previously Vivo X60t Pro. However, the Vivo X60t Pro has model number V2047A.

For now, it is expected that the first phone to come with Snapdragon 898 will be Xiaomi 12 with its new name. However, after this Geekbench result, we can expect an 898 surprise from Vivo before the end of the year.

Did the resulting Snapdragon 898 Geekbench score disappoint you? We are waiting your comments.