Snapdragon 898 graphics processing unit lagged behind two processors!

The graphics processing unit of the Snapdragon 898 processor fell behind two powerful processors in a GFXBench test.

With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the Bionic A15 processor will appear. That’s why the ranking of the mobile chipset market is re-forming. Qualcomm, on the other hand, does not lag behind this situation. The new flagship Snapdragon 898 is in the advanced stage.

The latest information about the Snapdragon 898 suggests the GPU performances of the processor on GFXBench. In this context, the scores see 158.4 FPS in Manhattan 3.1, 112.7 FPS in Aztec’s normal settings and 43.1 FPS in the high option.

Snapdragon 898 GPU behind Apple Bionic A15

The graphics processing unit of the Snapdragon 898 chipset is not as good as the Apple Bionic A15 and Samsung Exynos 2200 models. Adreno GPU thermal management stability is better. As a continuous performance output, it works better than two processors. In other words, when it is under high load, it does not experience a serious frequency drop. At this point the Exynos 2200 has shrunk by 25 percent, the A15 shrunk by 35 percent, and finally the Snapdragon 898 is stuck at 20 percent.

If we look at the Manhattan 3.1 test, we see that the Apple A14 Bionic has 137 FPS. On the Snapdragon 888 side, this situation is stuck at 117 FPS. In this case, the initial working score of the graphics processing unit of the 898 model surpasses the Bionic A14. Compared to the previous 888, it has an increase of over 35 percent.

In the normal option of the Aztec test, the SD 898 is 15 percent higher than the Bionic A14 and 35 percent higher than the SD 888.

Exynos 2200 beats Bionic A14 in Manhattan 3.1 test

The average frame rate of the Manhattan 3.1 benchmark for the Exynos 2200 graphics processing unit in the GFXBench platform test was 170.7 FPS. It also outperformed the Bionic A14 processor in the Aztec test. This means that the chipset is comparable to Snapdragon 898 and Bionic A15 in terms of GPU performance. The situation in the middle represents an important success for Samsung. In retrospect, the company’s flagship chip has lagged far behind the competition.

It is likely that there will be changes on the processors before mass production. Therefore, the results are for reference only at the moment. There is a possibility of variation in any time period.

What do you guys think about the Snapdragon 898 lagging behind the GPUs of Samsung and Apple processors? Don’t forget to let us know your ideas in the comments section!