Snapdragon 888: what will the new chip offer smartphones?

On Wednesday (02), Qualcomm held the second day of its conference to present news about the next generation of chips for mobile devices. This time, she delved into more features of the Snapdragon 888 5G, its new 5 nanometer processor.

SoC is focused on 5G connectivity, offering compatibility with most networks available worldwide, including TDD and FDD standards. Thanks to Qualcomm’s third generation 5G X60 modem, devices equipped with the Snapdragon 888 will be able to download at up to 7.5 Gbps and upload up to 3 Gbps on fifth generation networks.

Another highlight is the first triple image signal processor (ISP) present on a Qualcomm chip. Here, it is capable of processing up to 2.7 gigapixels per second.

Snapdragon 888 camera

In addition to connectivity, what can the Snapdragon 888 offer to new smartphones? Check out some highlights:

Support for 4K screens with 60 Hz or QHD + with 144 Hz

LPDDR5 memory support above 3,200 MHz

Ability to capture 120 photos in 1 second

Photos up to 200 MP

Triple camera up to 28 MP at 30 fps / Dual camera up to 64 + 25 MP at 30 fps / Single camera up to 84 MP at 30 fps (all with zero shutter delay)

Slow motion video capture at 720p at 960 fps

Capture videos in HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

4K HDR video capture with portrait mode (Bokeh)

Real-time classification, segmentation and replacement of objects

Snapdragon 888 firepower

The Kryo 680 CPU promises 25% more performance and energy efficiency than the previous generation of Snapdragon. The optimization was possible due to the new architecture based on the ARM Cortex-X1; in other words, it results in more processing while using less energy.

Artificial intelligence also has a prominent place in the Snapdragon 888, which uses the sixth generation of the AI ​​Engine to enhance photography, games and connectivity capabilities. Adding this to the new version of the Hexagon 780 processor, the result is the possibility to perform up to 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

For game fans, the promise is graphics rendering 35% faster than the previous generation of SoC thanks to the Adreno 660 GPU.



