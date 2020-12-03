Snapdragon 888 Vivo is in Geekbench 5 test!

Qualcomm recently announced its new generation processor to be used in flagship smartphones. Introduced at the Snapdragon Technology Summit, the processor will power the flagships of the Android side in 2021. On the other hand, the first concrete information about the performance of this processor has emerged. Vivo with Snapdragon 888 processor was seen in the Geekbench 5 performance test.

Vivo’s remarkable phone comes with Snapdragon 888 and 12 GB of RAM

The Chinese company Vivo will appear with a phone that attracts attention with its hardware features. Smartphone with code Vivo V2056A; It will have Snapdragon 888 and 12 GB RAM capacity. It will also come with Android 11. Geekbench 5 score of this remarkable smartphone has emerged.

The Geekbench 5 score of the device with Snapdragon 888 processor; 1.135 in a single core and 3.681 in a multi-core. When we compare these results with the previous generation’s flagship processor Snapdragon 865, we can say that there are noticeable improvements on paper. Snapdragon 865 tested with Vivo X50 Pro +; It scored 930 points in a single core and 3.411 points in a multi-core.

Comparing the new flagship processor of Android, Snapdragon 888, with the A14 Bionic tested with the iOS system may not give us clear information, but let’s take a look at these results. Apple A14 Bionic, which entered the Geekbench 5 test with iPhone 12 Pro; it achieved the score of 1.585 in a single core and 3.921 in a multi-core.



