Snapdragon 888 surpasses Exynos 2100 in test

The YouTube channel SpeedTest 5G performed one of the first speed comparisons with the two variants of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has editions with the Exynos 2100 chips, made by Samsung itself, and Snapdragon 888. Tests show that the South Korean manufacturer has evolved in the construction of its component, but it is still behind Qualcomm.

After facing controversy in 2020 with the Exynos 990, Samsung worked hard to launch the Exynos 2100 chip and finally offer competition to Qualcomm. The comparison of the SpeedTest 5G shows that the SoC can touch the Snapdragon 888 in speed, but there is still a performance difference in the graphics processing.

As the test results show, the CPU performance of the chips is quite similar. In the mixed evaluation, on the other hand, it is already possible to see a speed advantage for the Snapdragon model.

Finally, the GPU rating shows the biggest hole between the chips. Qualcomm’s solution managed to complete the tests with a seven-second advantage over the Exynos 2100, which guaranteed the defeat of the Samsung component.

Although the South Korean chip lost, WccFTech points out that the performance difference is considerably less than that between the Exynos 990 and the Snapdragon 865. In similar tests done last year, Qualcomm’s chip came to win up to half a minute advantage over Samsung’s previous solution.

While the Exynos 2100 is already “stuck” in the performance of the Snapdragon 888, the trend is that Samsung will finally reach Qualcomm in 2022. Starting next year, the manufacturer will use AMD technology in the GPUs of its SoCs.