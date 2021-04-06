Snapdragon 888 rivals 10 strongest phones of March

AnTuTu, the main mobile benchmark platform, released the list of the best top-of-the-line phones in March 2021. The highlight is the Snapdragon 888 chip from the North American Qualcomm dominating the Top 10 of Chinese devices.

The ranking shows the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro as the smartphone with the best performance obtaining an average of 765 thousand points. Meanwhile, Oppo Find X3 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro appear in second and third place respectively.

AnTuTu’s Top 10 also includes the following models: Asus ROG Phone 5, Vivo X60 Pro +, Vivo iQOO 7, Redmi K40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11, Meizu 18 and Meizu 18 Pro. gamers cell phones ”.

In addition to the Snapdragon 888 processor, almost all devices evaluated have 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage as standard. Factors that help to create a fairer ranking of grades.

AnTuTu points out that the results are based on tests carried out by version 8 of the benchmark application during the period between March 1 and 31, 2021. This will be the last time that the platform will consider the data from the eighth version of the software.

MediaTek is a hit with intermediate devices

While the Snapdragon 888 reigns among top-of-the-line cell phones, MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 processor is on the middlemen’s podium. With an average of 395 thousand points, the chip is used by the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro and Vivo S7t.

The rest of the top 10 middlemen have the HiSilicon Kirin 985 and 820 processor on Huawei devices and the Honor subsidiary. They are: Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7, Nova 8 Pro, Honor 30, Nova 8, Honor X10 and Honor 30S.