Snapdragon 888 Reigns Among The 10 Most Powerful Phones Of May

Snapdragon 888: AnTuTu, the popular benchmark platform, published a list of the best-rated cell phones for the month of May. Again, the highlight is the presence of the Snapdragon 888 processor in all high-end devices.

The ranking was organized based on data from version 9 of the app that measures the performance of devices. In addition to the Qualcomm chip, almost all of the cell phones analyzed had 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage as standard.

Even with the drop in the average score, gamer Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro remains in the lead. Impressive memory test scores keep the phone at the top of the category.

Also geared towards gaming, Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro took second place due to solid CPU and GPU performance. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in third, followed by Oppo Find X3 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+.

Again, the ranking has the strong presence of mobile gamers like the Asus Rog Phone 5 and the Realme GT. Camera-focused devices appear more shy, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.